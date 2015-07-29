Windows 10 Mobile release date may not be until November

Update: Microsoft has told TechRadar, "We will release Windows 10 on mobile to our mobile operators this summer and our customers can expect to see Windows 10 on their mobiles later this year.

"We will have more to share on various editions of Windows 10 prior to its availability."

Original: Today is the day Windows 10 launches across the world, but Microsoft has recently gone quiet on the state of Windows 10 Mobile.

Anthony Doherty, Windows and Surface Business Group Lead at Microsoft SA spoke to iAfrica.com at the launch party for Windows 10 where he said it's a "November timeframe" for its release.

Previously we'd been anticipating a September or October release for the update but there has been no official word.

A slight delay

The source is a South Africa based-website so it's possible his quote was just for African markets and markets such as the UK and US will see the release much earlier.

It's important to note this is also just party chat. At these kind of events wires can sometimes get crossed.

All we know for certain is Windows 10 Mobile won't be launching today – but the rest of the new platform has.

Via WMPowerUser