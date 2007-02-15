Orange begins upgrading networks to 3G-plus

Mobile company Orange has today switched on its '3G-plus' network, significantly improving download speeds for its customers with 3G phones. It's launching Orange 3G-plus which is a speedy upgrade to its existing 3G network.

3G-plus will be rolled out in the UK's five most populated areas throughout 2007, and offers enhancements beyond the capability of standard 3G networks. It's being initially concentrated on key commercial zones such Greater London and airports.

Customers have a wide choice of the 3G-plus enabled data cards that are already available from Orange, including Sierra Wireless 850, the current Option 3G/EDGE card and the Fujitsu Lifebook E: Laptop with embedded 3G .

Compatibility issues

However, there isn't such a good choice of 3G-plus compatible phones. The few available include the SPV M3100 and Motorazr Maxx V6 .

"Mobile broadband is designed to increase the productivity of our customers, wherever they happen to be working,' said Neil Laider at Orange Business Services.

"3G-plus provides faster response times, and enhances applications where bigger file downloads or faster data streaming is required. Speeds are certainly better with the technology - Orange says a 3MB PowerPoint presentation will typically take just 34 seconds to download using Orange 3G-plus, compared with 20 minutes via GPRS.