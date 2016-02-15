Can't afford an LG G5? Make way for the cheaper LG X Cam and X Screen

Given all of the LG G5 leaks ahead MWC 2016, you'd think that LG ran out of pre-announcements, and maybe it did because the company just moved on to pre-announcing two brand new phones.

The LG X Cam and LG X Screen represent a new design for its mid-range handsets, with large displays around 5 inches and one or two signature features from LG's flagship phones.

The X Cam, for example, has dual cameras on the back, a nearly confirmed characteristic of the LG G5, according to previous render leaks. On front, its has a 5.2-inch screen with 3D Bending Glass and a curved finish to the body.

The X Screen, meanwhile, takes cues from the LG V10 second screen at the top of the phone. This 1.76-inch always-on display expands upon the 4.93-inch HD panel, making it easy to shortcut to frequently used apps, always see the time and date and view notifications without ruining your main display experience.

LG X Cam and LG X Screen mysteries

There's certainly more to these cheaper LG smartphones. The company is quick to tease announcements, but hasn't given us all of the details just yet.

Notably, we're still waiting to hear about the all-important LG X Cam and LG X Screen price. How much will these phones cost when they're offering select flagship features? So far, the official word on this is rather vague: they'll offer "premium features without the premium price," according LG's press release.

While we know we'll see these two phones at MWC 2016, there's also no word on their exact release date. And LG needs to fill us in on what exactly those dual cameras on the back of the LG X Cam do.

We'll find answers to these questions next Sunday, when LG's MWC press conference takes place in Barcelona. Techradar will be there covering it live.