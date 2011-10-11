iPhone 4S price: tariffs for UK buyers

We've got details on all the iPhone 4S deals and tariffs

Update: read our iPhone 4S review.

The iPhone 4S UK price has been confirmed and we've also had details of the iPhone 4S deals and tariffs from all the major networks.

Without contract, he iPhone 4S UK SIM-free price has been made official by Apple, with the latest handset starting at £499 for the 16GB model in black or white, £599 for 32GB or a whopping £699 for the 64GB version. You can now pre-order the handset from Apple.

The iPhone 4S UK release date is 14 October along with the US, Canada, France and Germany, meaning queues outside the Apple Stores around the country - but most people will want to know when their network will be stocking it.

Read on for more on the latest iPhone 4S tariffs and deals by network

O2

O2 has curtly told us: "The iPhone 4S will be available on O2 from the 14 October" and has promised more to come with regard to pricing. You can register for iPhone 4S on O2 updates.

Orange

You can register your interest in the new iPhone 4S at shop.orange.co.uk/new-iPhone.

Orange will be offering the 16GB iPhone on a two year contract with the handset for no additional cost if you are willing to spend £46 a month, while at the other end of the scale you will need to fork £309 for £20 a month over 24 months.

For the 32 GB, a £20 a month, two year contract means you will need to fork out £449, and for the 64GB on the same contract it is £519.99.

T-Mobile

Similar to it's Orange stablemate, you can head on over to t-mobile.co.uk/newiphone to register interest in the iPhone 4S on T-Mobile.

You can get the 16GB handset for no additional cost if you are willing to sign up to a two year £45.96 contract, or you can agree to a £25.45 24-month contract and pay £239.99 for the handset.

Should you want the bigger storage phones then that networks' £25.45 a month contract over 24 months would mean you pay £379 for the 32GB and £449 for the 64GB option.

Tesco Mobile

There's a page about iPhone 4S on Tesco Mobile, suggesting it will be coming to the network, but as yet has released no furtherinformation.

Three

Three has now released its full iPhone 4s tariffs and is taking preorders online, over the phone and in store - although it seems 16GB models aren't available online at the moment.

On the cheapest 24-month £30 tariff (300 minutes, 500MB of data), the 16GB handset costs £129 upfront, the 32GB £219 and the 32GB £309 - significantly cheaper than rivals.

You can get the 16GB handset for £49 if you're prepared to pay £35 a month.

For a free 16GB handset, it'll cost you £43 a month - there are no free deals on the 32GB and 64GB models.

Virgin Mobile

Virgin Mobile has not yet released any information about the iPhone 4S on its network.

Vodafone

Vodafone will be stocking the iPhone 4S, and you can now pre-order IPhone 4S on Vodafone. Vodafone was pricing the iPhone 4S higher than any of its competitors but announced a few days before the phone's release that it had slashed its price plans. The new details are below.

The 16GB model is available on various 24-month tariffs starting at £26 for a 100 minute, 250MB tariff - you will pay £239 up front.

You can get the 32GB model on this tariff for £359 up front or the 64GB for £449.

To get the 16GB handset free, you'll need to spend £46 a month and to get the 32GB version free, you'll need to pay a huge £62 a month. The 64GB model isn't available for free on any tariff.

Our favoured tariff is the £36 a month deal for 600 minutes - though you will need to spend £99 up front on the 16GB handset, £199 for the 32GB and £269 for the 64GB version.

All the handsets are also available on 12 or 18 month plans.