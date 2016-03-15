Forget pie, Samsung's new social network experiment is all about Waffles

Samsung chose National Pi Day to reveal its experimental social media network with the surprising name "Waffle".

Named for its grid-like view, Waffle comes out of Samsung's C-Lab, where it develops and test new products, like the Entrim 4D headphones.

Samsung's describing it as a platform rather than a social media network, as it says Waffle "offers a new, differentiated service that illustrates multiple points of view to generate a collaborative story."

In simpler terms, it means that if you post up an image you took on your birthday, someone else can add a video, photo or a doodle wishing you a happy birthday as well, and it'll present this "collaborative story" in a waffle-like grid.

"Waffle enables users to add their own perspective to someone else's content, and vice versa," explains Joseph Kim, Samsung's creative lead for the project.

Everyone loves Waffles, right?

The grids can also grow infinitely, expanding in every direction and becoming almost like "a communal graffiti wall," according to Samsung.

Though the thought of "communal" does sound a tad worrying in today's world of trolling, it appears you'll have the option of connecting with friends through a certain layer of privacy, like most other social networks, rather than a full public wall.

Of course, connect with the wrong people, and you could have an awkward grid of rude contributions, or no contributions at all. Or, it could end up being a lot of fun.

The Waffle app is available on Android in beta right now, but there's no telling if it'll stick around or see a proper roll out to Android as well as iOS down the line. After all, it is an experiment and Samsung hasn't had too much luck with its food/drink labelled products: Milk Video saw its doors close after being announced just a year prior.

You can check out more of Waffle in the video below.