Paytm Mera Cashback Sale: Best deals on gadgets

To compete with the discounts being offered by Amazon and Flipkart, Paytm has come up with the Mera Cashback Sale. Under this, Paytm is offering cashback offers on various categories such as smartphones, laptops, home appliances and more. The sale starts from today and will last up to September 23.

As the name indicates, Paytm will provide you with a cashback in the form of Paytm cash instead of discounts offered by other e-commerce portals. Paytm cash can be used to for payments, recharges or buying products from Paytm. In this post, we will cover some of the best deals currently being offered on Paytm.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple

If you’re looking to buy an older iPhone, then this might be the best time to do so. Paytm is currently offering attractive cashback offers on iPhone 7 Plus and other older iPhones. For example, the iPhone 7 128GB is currently available at an effective price of Rs. 44,000 after a cashback of Rs. 10,000. Similarly, the iPhone 7 Plus is being offered at an effective price of Rs. 56,330 after an effective cashback of Rs. 12,000. Below, we list the best offers on iPhones.

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB at Rs. 56,330 (save Rs. 12,000)

iPhone 7 128GB at Rs. 55,99 (save Rs. 10,000)

iPhone 6S Plus 64GB at 45,059 (save Rs. 7,950)

iPhone 6S 32GB at Rs. 32,649 (save Rs. 6,500)

iPhone 6 32GB at Rs. 21,245 (save Rs. 6,100)

Apart from this, the MacBook range is available with a cashback offer of up to Rs. 20,000, which brings down the price considerably. This offer is available on all MacBook devices. To avail this offer, click here.

Google

The Google Pixel devices are also available with attractive cashback offers. The main highlight of the Pixel devices is that they come with Stock Android, premium hardware and direct support from Google. If you want a stock Android device with flagship hardware, then claim your Pixel at a discounted price.

Google Pixel XL 32GB at Rs. 39,311 (save Rs. 6,937)

Google Pixel 128GB at Rs. 41,650 (save Rs. 7,350)

Google Pixel 32GB at Rs. 35,520 (save Rs. 6,268)

Xiaomi

Paytm is selling the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 32GB and 16GB internal storage variants with a cashback of Rs. 400. While this is not much, this is a good opportunity for you to buy the Redmi Note 3, which is no longer being sold by Xiaomi on mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 32GB at Rs. 11,599 (save Rs. 400)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 16GB at Rs. 9,599 (save Rs. 400)

HTC

Paytm is offering cashback offer on two HTC devices, the HTC Desire 10 and HTC U Ultra. If you are looking to buy a flagship device from HTC, buy then now to avail these offers. The HTC U Ultra was released earlier this year and the HTC 10 was launched last year.

HTC U Ultra 64GB at Rs. 33,599 (save Rs. 8,078)

HTC Desire 10 at Rs. 24,359 (save Rs. 4,640)

LG

The LG G4 and LG G6 are currently available with attractive cashback offers on Paytm. The latest flagship device from LG, the G6 is currently being offered at Rs. 31,492 and the G4 is being sold at an effective price of Rs. 27,215.

LG G6 64GB at Rs. 31,492 (save Rs. 5,998)

LG G4 32GB at Rs. 27,215 (save Rs. 5,184)