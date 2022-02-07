Nvidia GeForce MX550 barely beats out AMD's Vega integrated graphics GPU in benchmark

Audio player loading…

It seems that the Nvidia GeForce MX550, Nvidia’s latest low-end discrete GPU for laptops, might not be worth its space in a laptop. Despite the laptop GPU being based on a Turing GPU, it just barely beats out AMD's Ryzen 9 5900HS Vega iGPU.

A leaked Passmark result was spotted by known leaker TUM_APISAK on Twitter, and sees the GPU score 5,014 points. On the G3D Mark test, the Ryzen 9 5900HS Vega iGPU scored a 4968, which means the MX550 outperformed it by about 0.9%, which is within the margin of error.

MX550https://t.co/0sS202hEte pic.twitter.com/29aKjeiP2vFebruary 7, 2022 See more

The GeForce MX550 only has a single test and the Ryzen 9 5900HS has nine samples, due to the former likely being an engineering sample, so you should take these results with a grain of salt.

Regardless, what makes these results so significant is that the Ryzen 9 5900HS uses an integrated Vega GPU, while the MX550 is a discrete GPU, which would sap battery life and be more expensive than just getting a device without a dedicated graphics processor.

And yet AMD’s iGPU is still comparable. That’s not to mention that AMD 6000 mobile processors with RDNA integrated graphics were announced at CES 2022.

This calls into question why integrated graphics are even needed, especially considering that the MX550 doesn’t feature raytracing and DLSS support. Of course, that’s a non-issue for the GPU since it’s made for everyday use rather than gaming.

Via Wccftech