New Samsung Galaxy A31 sports huge 5000mAh battery and 48MP rear camera

It's been just over a month since we heard about the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, but the company isn't letting up as it just unveiled a new handset in the form of the Galaxy A31.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 isn't hugely different to the Galaxy A30 from 2019, but it comes with a few upgrades that you may find you'll want for in your next smartphone.

The handset has a 5000mAh battery, which is the same size as the cell you'd find in the far more power hungry Galaxy S20 Ultra. We can't guarantee it until we've tested the Galaxy A31, but we'd expect a cell like that to last for a full day of intensive use.

The phone sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that has a fingerprint sensor embedded into it rather than opting for it a physical one on the rear. The screen is 20:9 aspect ratio, and the resolution is Full HD+.

The rear of the phone is glass and it comes with either black, blue, red or white.

There's a notch at the top of the display that houses a 20MP selfie shooter. On the rear of the phone is a quad camera that includes a 48MP main sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth and 5MP macro.

You'll have 4GB or 6GB of RAM depending on what version of the phone you opt for. The smaller RAM comes with 64GB of storage while the larger comes with 128GB, plus there's a microSD up to 512GB if you want to expand that.

We don't know the exact chipset you'll find in the phone (the company called it an cota core but little else). Leaked benchmarks suggest it's a MediaTek Helio P65, but it's unclear if that's definitely the case.

Samsung has yet to reveal exact pricing information for this handset, but we can use the Galaxy A30 stats from last year for a general ballpark figure. The phone was around £250 at launch in the UK, so we'd expect it to be about $300, £250 or AU$500.

We don't know when the Galaxy A31 will be released, or where you'll be able to buy it. We've asked Samsung for further details, and we'll be sure to update this article when we learn more.

These are the very best Samsung phones

Via Android Central