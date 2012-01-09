Next gen 802.11ac Wi-Fi kit arrives at CES 2012

The next generation of Wi-Fi kit has emerged at CES 2012, with TRENDnet and Buffalo among those showing off the latest 802.11ac networking devices.

Just when you thought it was safe to stick with your current 'n' kit, ac has come along to show you that your WiFi is pathetically slow.

That's because, as you've probably guessed, 802.11ac is the next generation of wireless standard, and although it won't be ratified until the end of the year the first bits of kit are already here.

Dual-band

TRENDnet's offerings are TEW-811DR 1300 Mbps Dual Band Wireless AC Router and TEW-800MB 1300 Mbps Dual Band Wireless AC Media Bridge.

The top end devices will, of course, offer up compatibility for your sluggish 450Mbps enabled devices and then add on the ultra high performance 1300 Mbps wireless band for your next-gen kit.

It's not quite time to sound the death knell for cables, but we're definitely moving closer.

via Wegotserved