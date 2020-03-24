Mouse support for iPad? Apple launches iOS and iPadOS 13.4

Apple's iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 update brings new features to your existing iPhone and iPad, and chief among the perks is enhanced mouse and keyboard support.

Any iPad compatible with iPadOS 13.4 will be able to use a mouse with a real pointer icon on-screen. Yes, Apple demoed mouse support with the iPad Pro 2020 along with its ‘floating’ Magic Keyboard peripheral, but it's not limited to the new iPad.

Moreover, iPadOS 13.4 mouse support also works third-party bluetooth and USB keyboards and mice, not just the highlighted Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad.

And all of today’s Apple software updates, including iOS 13.4 and macOS 10.15.4, bring long-awaited iCloud folder sharing from within the Files app. With sharing comes controls to limit access, either only to accounts that were specifically invited or to anyone with a link, as well as who can make changes.

Buying apps for iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS should be easier in the future, as the new suite of software updates introduce something called Universal Purchase. This allows app developers to bundle apps across multiple platforms.

But that’s not all: Memoji

It's not all productivity tools and file configuration changes. iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 introduce some fun, too, with nine new Memoji stickers that offer fresh poses in the guise of your cartoonish Apple persona.

Other iOS 13.4 updates are a bit perfunctory: making reply/delete/compose controls always visible in the Mail app, encrypting email responses automatically (just remember to set up S/MIME first), and finally lending Apple CarPlay support for third-party navigation apps (read: Google Maps and Waze).

And then there are a bunch of fixes for existing iOS 13 problems – though it isn't yet clear if Apple was able to successfully troubleshoot the Hotspot issues we've been encountering.

