Moto M goes on sale in India today; Flipkart offering exciting launch offers

The stunning all-metal Moto M has gone on sale in India today at a lucrative price of Rs 15,999.

It is available in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB interns storage and one with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The latter variant has been priced at Rs 17,999 which brings it close to formidable competitors like the Lenovo Zuk Z2 Plus and the LeEco Le Max 2.

Enticing launch offers

The handset is available exclusively via Flipkart which is offering exciting launch offers such as flat 1,000 Rs off for Citibank credit card holders and upto Rs 15,000 in exchange for your old phones. The exchange discount obviously depends on the type of smartphone exchanged.

Flipkart is also offering an addition 2,000 rupees discount f0r those who opt for the exchange offer.

EMI’s begin as low as Rs 779 and early buyers will also get Rs 1,000 off on the Moto Pulse 2 headset which retails for Rs 1,499.

Everything you need to know about the Moto M

Design

The Moto M is an exciting smartphone as its a departure from the design language of previous Motorola smartphones. It rocks a full metal unibody design with antenna bands on the top and bottom edges, much like the iPhone 7.

What is different here is that unlike the Moto Z and Moto G4, the fingerprint sensor isn't located below the screen but at the rear, below the camera module. Because of this, the Moto logo has shifted to the bottom of the device, which definitely looks unique.

Also read : Moto G4 Plus TechRadar India review

Hardware

On the hardware front, the Moto M is a typical mid-range device with a 5.5-inch full HD display, a MediaTek hello P15 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 3,050mAh battery with fast charging support. The internal storage can be complemented with a microSD card of upto 128GB.

The Moto M is also splash proof, with a double layer nano coating to protect it from minimal water exposure. It also has support for Dolby ATMOS.

Cameras

On the imaging front, the Moto M comes with a 16MP rear camera with dual-LED flash and phase detection auto-focus. On the front there is an 8MP camera for your selfie needs.

Connectivity

On the connectivity front, the handset supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and NFC. And yes, it does come with a headphone jack!