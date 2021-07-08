Moto Edge 20 could be a Mi 11 Lite rival with stock Android

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is an interesting device that prioritizes design and ergonomics over specifications. If that’s something that appeals to you, you might want to keep an eye out for the forthcoming Motorola Moto Edge 20.

The Moto Edge 20 recently passed through TENAA, revealing some of its design elements and key specifications. The most interesting bit is that the phone will be just 7.1mm thick and weigh 165g. That would make it one of the thinnest and lightest phones currently available.

Motorola Moto Edge 20 visits TENAA.3,760mAh battery163.5×76.2×7.1(mm)165grams6GB,12GB,8GB128GB,512GB,256GB2.4GHz processor.A sleek device indeed. Coming soon to India as well.

An older leak from Evan Blass seems to reveal additional details of the same device (see “Berlin” in the tweet below). According to that listing, the Moto Edge 20 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 778G , which has a max clock speed of 2.4GHz. Other specs include a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a relatively small 4,000mAh battery.

Details about the various models which will compose the second-gen Motorola Edge family. (I'm told that PStar may be an alternate codename for the device also referred to as Sierra.)

It will come in configurations that start at 6GB+128GB and go up to 8GB+256GB. Interestingly, the Moto Edge 20 is also said to come with a 108MP primary camera — a feat in its own right to incorporate such a larger sensor in a small form factor. It is expected to be joined by a 16MP ultra-wide lens that doubles as a macro shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Motorola edge 20 & edge 20 Pro just passed TENAA certification… Does look premium but Edge naming without the curved edge display?

In a separate spotting, tipster Ishan Agarwal came across images of the Moto Edge 20. A similar device with a periscopic telephoto camera was also spotted, which he claims will be the Moto Edge 20 Pro. While Xiaomi’s approach with the Mi 11 Lite did not focus a lot on the specifications, Motorola’s mid-rangers come with features that are rare even on normal-sized devices.

The Moto Edge 20 series will be unveiled in global markets first before making its way to India. Historically, Motorola has made some changes to the specs and naming of its popular smartphones in India. It remains to be seen if we will see any of that this time too.