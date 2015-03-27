HTC's rumoured tablet looks like a triumphant return

HTC is holding an event on April 8 and with the HTC One M9 out in the open, speculation is rife about what the Taiwanese manufacturer is going to unveil.

Rumours of HTC returning to the tablet market are particularly prominent right now, and new whispers suggest that HTC is again working on an upcoming slate. Not just a slate, but a rather impressive one.

Claimed specifications of HTC's tablet include an 8.9-inch glass display with a 1530 x 2048 resolution. The device will allegedly be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Allwinner H8 CPU, 2GB of RAM and a PowerVR SGX544 GPU for graphics.

Snap happy

Apparently the tablet will come with a choice of 16GB or 32GB internal storage, along with a rear-facing 16 megapixel camera and an 8 megapixel front-facing snapper.

The body is claimed to be just 7.88mm thin, with a 6700mAh battery and Android 5.0 pre-installed, along with front-facing stereo BoomSound speakers that are set to handle media duties.

According to the rumours there will be two versions available: one that's Wi-Fi only, and another which includes 4G LTE connectivity. The devices are apparently set to release as soon as May at a very competitive price point.

Mark April 8 in your diaries - it just got a lot more interesting.

Via PhoneArena