Microsoft Surface Go 3 is now available in India – Price, specs, features, and more

Microsoft has announced its Surface Go 3 Windows-powered convertible in India. Aimed at both consumers and business users, this new highly portable laptop is available in either a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor or quad-core 10th generation Intel Core i3-10100Y.

This 2-in1 device was launched globally in September ahead of the unveiling of Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system. It comes with a 10.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and weighs just 544 grams making it ideal for students and people who are mostly on the move.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 price and availability in India

In terms of the retail price of the Surface Go 3, the laptop has been introduced in four different variants based on the innards. It is available to pre-order right now though the company will start retailing the portable laptop December onwards.

Surface Go 3 price in India Model Consumer Price Business Price 10th Gen Intel® Pentium Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC NA Rs. 42,999 10th Gen Intel® Core i3, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC NA Rs. 47,999 10th Gen Intel® Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Rs. 57,999 NA 10th Gen Intel® Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD NA Rs. 62,999

Microsoft Surface Go 3 features and specifications

The new Surface Go 3 comes with Windows 11 out of the box and its key features include 1080p cameras, studio microphones, Dolby Audio, optional-LTE connectivity, day-long battery life and more. It also offers enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in.

The laptop is available in a combination of Pentium Gold processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD while for the business users, the Surface Go 3 is available in either Pentium Gold processor or 10th Gen Intel Core i3 with up to 8GB of RAM and 128G of SSD storage.

It comes with a 10.5-inch touch-friendly PixelSense display with 1920x1280 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Surface Go 3 comes preloaded with a Microsoft suite of apps which includes Microsoft 365, Teams, Edge, and more.

Talking about launch offers, the Surface Go 3 one-month trial for Microsoft 365 Family and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as a bundled package. The company says that the Surface Go 3 offers up to 11 hours of battery life

