Micromax returns to India with the launch of the In Note 1 and 1b

Once the leader of the Indian smartphone market, Micromax is now making a comeback to the budget segment with the launch of its new In series of smartphones.

After succumbing to the competition, Micromax was looking to get back in the race and compete with the Chinese offerings. Two smartphones were launched today — the In Note 1 and the In Note 1b. These phones will be assembled in India across three factories. Performance is the key focus this time, with emphasis on gaming, a clean stock Android experience, no bloatware or system ads and guaranteed two years of updates.

Micromax In Note 1 series price in India Model Configuration Price Micromax In Note 1 4GB + 64GB Rs 10,999 Micromax In Note 1 4GB + 128GB Rs 12,499 Micromax In Note 1b 2GB + 32GB Rs 6,999 Micromax In Note 1b 4GB + 64GB Rs 7,999

Micromax In Note 1

(Image credit: Micromax)

The higher-end of the two, the Micromax In Note 1 is powered by the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage and Mali G52 graphics. MediaTek’s HyperEngine gaming suite also makes the cut.

There’s a big 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits brightness. The selfie camera is housed in a hole-punch notch on the top that spans 4.6mm across. This is a 16MP shooter with a 78-degree field-of-view. On the back is a quad-camera array with a 1/2-inch 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth.

The In Note 1 runs off a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging as well as reverse charging via USB Type-C. 5GHz Wi-Fi is also supported. Colour options include Green with a glossy finish and an ‘X’ pattern and White with a matte iridescent look.

The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499. The first sale is scheduled for November 24 on Flipkart.

Micromax In Note 1b

(Image credit: Micromax)

Micromax calls the In Note 1b “India’s budget champion”. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 along with up to 4GB of RAM, which is a rarity in this segment. HyperEngine is present once again for improved gaming performance.

The IPS display spans 6.52-inch across and has an HD+ resolution. The 8MP front camera is housed in a waterdrop notch. On the back is a 13MP f/1.8 primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor.

It houses a large 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging over USB Type-C as well as reverse charging. Other features include a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner, gradient metallic finishes in green, purple and blue colourways.

The Micromax In Note 1b starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB + 32GB variant and goes up to Rs 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The first sale will take place on Flipkart on November 26.