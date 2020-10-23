Micromax’s In Series phones will debut on November 3

Indian smartphone maker Micromax is starting its second innings. Its co-founder Rahul Sharma teased the launch of new “In” series a few days back. After a leak that revealed specifications of the upcoming devices, the company has finally announced that the new series will debut on November 3.

The launch invites shared with a few journalists read “Aao karein Cheeni Kum” making it clear upfront that Micromax is taking a dig against the Chinese smartphone makers who have been ruling the Indian smartphone market. Apart from the sly pun, the invite also carries the launch date.

The teaser video that was shared initially and this launch invite seems to be an attempt to ride the anti-Chinese sentiments that are the aftermath of the Indo-Chinese border tension. The Indian government has also banned quite a few applications of Chinese origin including PubG and TikTok.

Micromax, however, has its task cut out this time around as the competition is not only fierce but to match the value for money and after-sales service offered by its peers will be an Everest-sized task.

What to expect from Micromax this time?

Going by the rumours, Micromax is expected to launch a couple of smartphones. One of these phones could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. Unfortunately, we do not have much information about this device.

While the other one is expecting to be called as Micromax In 1a and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. This entry-level phone may come in a couple of memory variants with 2GB and 3GB each along with 32GB of onboard storage.

(Image credit: Micromax)

It is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery. The 2GB/32GB variant may come with a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The 3GB memory variant may sport a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 13-megapixel front-facing camera could help you click selfies. Both these variants may come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery. Micromax is rumoured to go with stock android instead of a custom UI.

That said, the company may launch more devices in due-course of time. We will have to wait for the officials to reveal the roadmap. Also, no prize for guessing that these phones will be "made-in India."

Micromax In series pricing

Going by the specifications, it looks like that Micromax is gunning for the entry and mid-level smartphones. This is the same category which is currently ruled by the Chinese makers like Xiaomi and Realme and was once Micromax’s favourite playground.

You can expect these new phones to be priced between Rs 7000 to Rs 15000 in India. However, exact pricing information could be only available on the launch day.