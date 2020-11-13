Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve can be bought for Rs 8,999

Xiaomi's latest Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch has received a limited period price cut in India. The Mi Watch Revolve has received Rs 1,000 price-cut and the offer is valid until November 14 only.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve was launched in India Rs 10,999. However, the company offered Mi Watch Revolve for Rs 9,999 (special price) until Diwali. And, now for the last couple of days of the festive sale, the smartwatch is available for Rs 8,999.

The Mi Watch Revolve is now available on Amazon.in.

The Mi Watch Revolve is the company's first smartwatch in India. It was launched alongside the Mi Band 5 a couple of months ago at Xiaomi's annual Smarter Living event.

The watch is available in two colour options - Midnight Black and Chrome Silver colour options. Straps options include Midnight Black (Leather), Neptune Blue, Cosmic Dust Maroon, Space Black, and Astral Olive which can be bought separately.

Mi Watch Revolve Features and specs

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve sports a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with two crowns for navigating. The screen is protected by corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added safety. It has a max brightness of It can go up to 450 nits which makes it easier to see the notifications outdoors. The watch comes in a sole 46mm frame in a stainless steel body. The straps are interchangeable with any other regular 22m straps.

The Mi Watch Revolve comes with an Always-on Display and offers over 110 watch faces that you can manage on the phone as well as the companion Xiaomi Wear app. On the inside, the watch comes with GPS which further supports 10 sports mode. The smartwatch is also 5ATM. For connectivity, the watch harnesses Bluetooth 5.0. This is also one of India's first smartwatch to come with Firstbeat motion algorithm which helps to tack physical and mental data.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

On the software front, this watch runs on in-house software. It will show you the notifications that come on your phone. Furthermore, the sensors onboard include PPG heart rate sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, geo sensor, baraceptor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. You get GPS+GLONASS for navigation. Apart from showing you the notifications, the watch can also track your workouts, track your sleep, and measure your heart rate and even your stress level.

On to the battery life, the Mi Watch Revolve is packed with a 420mAh battery that Xiaomi claims can last up to 14 days on a single charge. For charging the Mi Watch Revolve, you will get a magnetic pogo pin connector.