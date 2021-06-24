Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam for PCs and smart TVs launched at Rs 1,999

Xiaomi India has unveiled Mi TV Webcam, a new accessory for smart TVs and computing devices. With this launch, the company has also expanded its ecosystem in India.

The product was launched via a social media platform post today and as with most of the company’s products, the Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam is also priced aggressively and it undercuts the recently launched OnePlus TV Camera.

Mi TV Webcam features and specs

The Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam has a resolution of up to 1080p which is Full HD. The webcam also comes with up to a 25 fps frame rate. It has a 71 degrees field of view, which Xiaomi claims can produce enhanced and clear picture quality.

It is a simple plug and play accessory which means the setup is quite basic and easy. It comes with a 1.5 meter removable USB Type-C port that can be plugged across TVs, laptops, and desktops, and allows interchange between Type C and Type-A cables to connect.

The Mi TV Webcam sports an adjustable magnetic base that allows you to attach the device seamlessly to any metal surface - be it your TV or your laptop/computer. The magnetic base also makes sure the Webcam offers a sturdy grip.

Further, the Mi TV Webcam can be used for Google Duo video calls with smart TVs. All Mi TVs, Redmi TVs, Android TVs and all Windows laptops and MacBooks are compatible with the device. For those who are worried about privacy, the Mi TV Webcam also comes with a physical shutter, adding an extra layer of safety offering complete security to users.

Other features include H.264, MJPG, YUV2 output, dual microphone, 2MP resolution, fixed focus, 3D image noise reduction, and a weight of 45.6 grams.

Mi TV Webcam price in India and availability

The Mi TV Webcam is priced at Rs 1,999 and comes in a Black colour option. The product will be available starting June 28 via Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi studio pan India.

