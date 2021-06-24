Realme 32-inch Full HD smart TV launched for Rs 18,999

Realme has launched a new unique budget smart TV in India today. The company has unveiled a 32-inch smart TV with Full HD resolution along with Realme Narzo 30 series and Realme Buds Q2.

While we have seen most of the 32-inch TVs come out with HD resolution, Realme has gone a step ahead and added a Full HD resolution. This combination is rare and in India, there are only a couple of other TVs with this combination.

Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch features and specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The new Realme smart TV comes with a 32-inch panel with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has an 85% NTSC colour, which Realme says is higher than the industry standard. The Chroma Boost picture engine brings more vibrant colour. The smart TV can go up to 400 nits peak brightness. The bezels on all sides are also fairly slim measuring just 8.7mm. The smart TV is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 64-bit processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage.

The Realme smart TV Full HD 32-inch comes with a 24W quad stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby audio in terms of audio. You also get support for built-in Chromecast which means you can cast content from apps like Disney Plus, Hotstar, YouTube, and many more streaming apps. You can also cash photos or videos from google photos or the Google Home app.

However, the 32-inch Realme TV runs on Android TV 9 OS when it comes to operating system, which is rather odd as the Android TV OS 11 is already available. But, you do get access to the Google Play store with over 5,000 apps and games as well as Google services support. Google Assistant functionality is also present here, but it’s not a completely hands-free experience like the new Realme 4K smart TVs . You will have to activate the Google Assistant by clicking on the dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote.

Furthermore, in terms of port options, the smart TV offers two USB ports, three HDMI ports, and AV ports. As far as wireless connectivity goes, you get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 options. The realme Smart TV Full HD 32” comes with a one-year warranty on the TV and an additional one year of warranty on screen.

Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch price and availability

The Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch is priced at Rs 18,999 and comes in Black colour option. The smart TV will go on sale in India starting June 29. You can avail Rs 10,00 discount as a part of the early bird sale.

