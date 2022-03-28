Twitter down: social media website and app aren't working - again

Refresh

We just wanted to post a funny joke, and now we've discovered that Twitter isn't working. We're investigating.

Judging by reports from Downdetector and TechRadar's US team, the outage is affecting far fewer people in the US than in the UK - it seems mainly a British problem. Well, we can add that to the list after Freddos costing more, Magnums getting smaller and the whole cost of living thing.

In the UK, DownDetector reports more than 4,000 reports in the last few minutes. That's a huge number given how many we normally see - even for the major outages that affect multiple websites, we usually see one or two thousand reports.

This outage has come less than six weeks after the last Twitter outage. That was a smaller one, as the main Twitter feed would load, but Tweets wouldn't - so you could see them, but not click on them or interact with them. Now, you can't see anything - it's radio silence.

Usually when there's an internet outage, people turn to Twitter to look for answers. That's... a little harder now. We looked at Facebook, but Twitter itself hasn't posted there for several months. Last time it did, it was a screenshot of a Tweet about cats. What is this, 2007? Facebook is a bit more community-focused though, so it's harder to see what people in the wider world are saying.

Reddit to the rescue though: is_twitter_down_for_anyone_else_in_uk from r/Twitter There's no official comment, but there are people from around the world commenting to say that Reddit isn't working for them. Unfortunately, because Reddit's support and news room sites are all hosted by the media giant itself, they're not working either.

We're seeing a growing number of reports of outages from the US, but TechRadar's team based there hasn't seen anything. It's likely that a server in Europe is at fault, which is why it's so much more of an issue for our UK readers than our US ones. But we're waiting to find out from Twitter to see what's going on.

(Image credit: Future) Reports are well over 4,000 at the moment. For context, the baseline is 3. That's a big difference.

Oh wait - Twitter is back! (for me at least) This suggests the end of the outage could be here - just in time for you to return to work after your lunch break. What bad luck.

DownDetector reports for Twitter problems are finally going down - it looks like the outage could really be over. It's not a steep plummet of reports, which suggests some people are still finding problems with their desktop site or phone app, but this at least tells us that the initial problem is being solved.

We've been looking to see if Twitter itself has commented on the outage - so far we can't see anything from any of its official accounts. Saying that, it's got about a billion of its own accounts for different regions, aspects of the site and more, so it's very possible that one of them has posted, and we just haven't found it yet.