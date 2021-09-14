iPhone 13 launch live blog: Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3 and more at 2021's Apple event

The iPhone 13 will almost certainly debut later today (September 14), alongside a variety of other gadgets, as Apple is set to host its flagship event for 2021.

We're expecting to hear all about the iPhone 13 series, which will likely comprise four new phones, including the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as the new Apple Watch 7 and the AirPods 3.

On the supporting bill at today's Apple event, we expect to hear more about when you'll be able to download iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12 and tvOS 15.

Some rumors suggest that we may see a new iPad for 2021, the iPad mini 6, an Apple Watch SE 2, and maybe a new MacBook Pro. Those are less likely to debut today though, with other rumors suggesting they'll be revealed at an event in October, so that Apple can give the iPhone 13 the limelight at today's event.

The 2021 Apple event starts at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST on September 14 (that's 1am ACT September 15 in Australia). Apple has a lot of news to run through, and we expect the event to last around two hours.

Below you'll be able to follow along with everything that happens at the event, plus we'll give you all the latest leaks and rumors in the run-up to the big reveal.