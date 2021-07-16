Lionsgate Play and OnePlus in partnership for content to OnePlus TVs

OnePlus TV users can now access premium content from Lionsgate Play, a streaming platform, as the two companies have entered into distribution partnership.

The diverse content from Lionsgate Play will be available on all OnePlus TVs, including the newly launched OnePlus TV U1S.

"Lionsgate Play will be easily accessible on OxygenPlay, the content discovery platform of OnePlus TV, thus allowing users to easily access an assortment of content from various content partners," a press statement from the streaming platform said.

Indian language content too available

Lionsgate Play is known for its library of content including academy award winning movies, box office hits and local titles. In addition to them, OnePlus users can also access content available in six different Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and Bhojpuri.

Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate said “To penetrate deeper integration of our offerings, we saw this as a great opportunity to associate with OnePlus. This partnership will strengthen our audience base and provide a great viewing experience. We have seen a tremendous response to the service launch in India as people are loving the content and the experience.

"We are also seeing deeper penetration by means of dubbed languages and have takers in Tier 2 cities plus as well," he added.

Among the popular titles on Lionsgate platform are Hunter Killer, Angel Has Fallen, Normal People, The Girlfriend Experience, John Wick 3, Love Island.

Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of India Sales, OnePlus India said “The partnership with Lionsgate Play will provide our OnePlus TV users access to exclusive content curated from all over the world across genres and languages thus further elevating their content viewing experience.”

These kind of partnerships underline the growing popularity of content from OTT platforms, and also the increasing penetration of Android Smart TVs, especially at the entry-level segment.