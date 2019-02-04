LG G8 probably set to be unveiled on February 24 at MWC 2019

LG is set to announce new smartphones at the tail-end of February, and MWC 2019 will see the company host its own show to unveil some new products, including flagship phones.

We don't currently know the exact products the company will be unveiling, but leaks and rumors suggest both the LG G8 and LG V50 ThinQ will be ready to be announced at the show.

LG has now officially invited TechRadar and other press from around the world to its MWC 2019 show that will take place on February 24. It's set to take place in Barcelona, and it'll get started at 19:30 CET (that's 13:30 ET, 10:30 PT, 18:30 GMT).

A big week for phones

Although the LG G8 is sure to be one of the big phones of MWC 2019, a report last week claimed the LG V50 would also be announced at the show and it'll be the first phone from the company to support 5G.

The same report suggests the LG G8 is set to be a cheaper and more conventional phone than the V50 will be. Whether you're able to buy the LG V50 ThinQ is uncertain as currently the company doesn't bring its V series of handsets to the UK and some other markets.

Expect to see lots of smartphones announced around the same time as LG's show from a variety of different manufacturers. We'll hear about the Samsung Galaxy S10 even earlier as it's expected to be announced on February 20.

Image Credit: TechRadar