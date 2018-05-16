Lenovo Z5 teaser reveals edge-to-edge display

Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo is currently working on a bezel-less flagship device dubbed as the Lenovo Z5. The company has been teasing the device for some time now, revealing parts of the device. Now, a new teaser of the device has been posted on Chinese social networking platform Weibo.

The teaser, posted by Chang Cheng, Lenovo VP is of the bottom half of the phone. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 95%. Earlier, Cheng had shared two other teasers, one of the images featured the top left corner of the device and the other one had revealed a sketch of the Lenovo Z5 that showcased an edge-to-edge display with almost no bezels.

Along with the first teaser, Chang Cheng had posted a poll, asking users what they think a full-screen smartphone really is with options beginning at 80% and going up to 94% screen-to-body ratio. Then, he mentioned that the Lenovo Z5 will be a true full screen smartphone and cross the 95% mark.

Lenovo VP Chang Cheng had earlier said that the Lenovo Z5 will include technological breakthroughs and 18 patented technologies, without mentioning what they are. While devices like the iPhone X and the Essential phone have used the notch to place the sensors, the Z5 sketch reveals that it won’t come with a notch.

It will be interesting to see how Lenovo accommodates the sensors and the front camera. Xiaomi has placed the front camera at the bottom in its bezel-less Mi Mix and Mi Mix 2 devices. Lenovo may do something similar or go with a periscope camera like the Vivo Apex concept phone.

The Lenovo Z5 is expected to be launched on June 14 in China. The company is expected to post more teasers of the device ahead of the launch, revealing more features. At the moment, there is no other information about the device, but it is expected to feature flagship hardware.