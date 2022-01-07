Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with wireless charging dock launched in India

Audio player loading…

Lenovo has introduced its second-generation smart clock in India. The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 was made available sometime back in the international market s and comes with a new and improved design, a detachable wireless charging dock.

The clock also has a 4-inch touch screen LCD panel – similar to the one that was present on its predecessor. This smart home gadget is ideal as a bedside clock that can play your favourite tracks, control other smart home devices and wake you up on time in the morning.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 price and availability in India

The retail price of Lenovo Smart Clock 2 has been set at Rs 6,999 and is available for purchase via Lenovo’s official e-store, Flipkart.com and Reliance Digital. It will be later available in Lenovo offline retail channels.

The smart clock is only available in the heather grey colour option and starts retailing from today onwards.

The smart clock is only available in the heather grey colour option and starts retailing from today onwards.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 specs and features

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The smart clock comes with a 4-inch touch-sensitive LCD screen and two front-firing 3W speakers. The integration of dual-speakers results in stereo sound output which is a massive improvement over its predecessor.

The clock is equipped with an array of Farfield microphones to pick up the voice commands clearly. This clock can be used to control smart home devices using voice commands. The speaker is covered with a soft fabric and has physical buttons to control the volume. For the people concerned about their privacy, there is a physical button at the back to toggle the mic on or off.

It can run you through your schedule based on the calendar entries, play music on demand, and has an illuminating LED that works as a nightlight. This LED light works once the clock is docked with the wireless charging pad. This charging pad offers 10W wireless charging and also has a USB port to charge one more device – probably a smartwatch.

The wireless charging pad gets connected to the clock using magnetic pogo pins which gives Lenovo an option to sell the charging pad separately as well.

