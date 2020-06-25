Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy Note 20 release date, as well as one for the Galaxy Fold 2

A new leak has suggested a trio of Samsung phones are coming in the next few months, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in August, followed by the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 in September.

S20 Fan Edition would compete with the cheaper iPhone 11 and OnePlus 8

All these phones may arrive right before Android 11 is slated to drop

The Galaxy Fold 2 could top our best foldable phones list

Sadly, the leak, in the form of a report by Korean site ETNews, didn’t provide exact dates – just release windows. But after the Note 20 series of phones in August and Fold 2 in September, the tech giant is following up with a release of the purported Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in October.

The S20 Fan Edition is expected to be a more affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone that launched earlier this year. In that sense, it will supposedly be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, though if it’s coming in October, the S20 Fan Edition would follow its predecessor to market much quicker.

Samsung release runway: meeting our expectations...except for the S20 Fan Edition

While we wouldn’t be too surprised if this new report is correct about the Note 20 – most Note phones have launched in August – its release before the Fold 2 would fit the timeline set by a recent rumor that the stylus-packing phone will come in mid-August before the smartphone maker’s next big foldable phone.

We say ‘big’ because a smaller clamshell foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, is expected to get a 5G version released this year – in fact, it might come out in China after a listing was spotted from TENAA, the Chinese certification authority. This ETNews leak suggests Samsung may be preparing to mass-produce the model.

Why all these additional phones? It’s no secret that the pandemic has impacted phone sales, so getting more devices to market could help offset that – especially a more affordable model like the S20 Fan Edition is expected to be.

