Lava to launch five smartphones in India in November

Homegrown smartphone maker, Lava is gearing up to launch as many as five smartphones in the coming months. Lava recently announced Z66 phone that was priced at Rs 7,777 and in the last few months, the company has announced a couple of budget-friendly devices like Lava Z61 Pro .

According to a report from TheMobileIndian, Lava will launch five new smartphones in India priced at around Rs 10,000. All the new phones will be unveiled in the month of November, according to the report. Further, it also says that among the five smartphones, four of them will be priced under Rs 10,000 and one of the Lava phones will be priced above the Rs 10,000.

(Image credit: Lava)

The report also confirms that these five smartphones from Lava will be completed designed in India. Back in July, the company had announced Lava announces ‘ Design in India ’ contest where it invited students and professionals from various streams to design its next smartphone. The contest also included a cash price of Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 15,000, respectively, and also a chance to work with the company.

As of now, we do not have any specs or even the names of the five Lava smartphones. However, we expect the company to start teasing the launch sometime in October. Lava also was looking to move its R&D centre outside of China back in May this year.

On similar lines, Micromax is also said to re-enter the Indian market very soon. Micromax is said to be working on three phones in total priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000. The three budget-friendly handsets are expected to come with MediaTek chipsets. The devices will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 SoC as per the previous reports.

With this move, Lava will take on the likes of Realme, Xiaomi, Poco, Infinix, and even Micromax in the coming months.