Best smartphones under Rs 7,000 in India for March 2018

Choosing the best smartphone under Rs 7,000 can be confusing, mostly because there are several options available on the market right now. You have to consider a number of aspects like the battery capacity, display quality, software support and the overall durability of the smartphone when you decide to buy one.

Fortunately, thanks to growing competition, you now have a number of options that you can consider while choosing one that fits you the best.

However, if you have some extra money to spare, you must check out the best phones under Rs 10,000.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Best value for money budget phone

Weight: 137g | Dimensions: 140.4 x 70.1 x 8.4mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1240 x 720 | CPU: Snapdragon 425 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16/32GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Decent performance for price

Impressive build quality

Only 16GB memory

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is one of the most affordable entry-level smartphones that you can buy in India currently. It comes with a 5-inch HD display and a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset. The phone was launched with Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box and supports dual SIM, 4G VoLTE as well. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 5A is priced at Rs 4,999 for the 2GB variant, while the 3GB variant costs Rs 6,999.

Buyers can also get an additional Rs 1,000 cashback on recharging with Rs 199 per month on the Reliance Jio network.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

The only power packed option under 7K

Weight: 150g | Dimensions: 139.2 x 70 x 8.7mm | OS: Android 6 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: Snapdragon 435 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 4100mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Solid build quality

Great battery life

No dedicated microSD card slot

Still runs on Android Marshmallow

Xiaomi has several affordable options in India - the Redmi 4 is another good option under Rs 7,000 and also comes with a fingerprint sensor.

It comes with a 5-inch HD resolution display and runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat after the latest update. The Redmi 4 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset and is offered in three variants with 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The 2GB variant is available for purchase at a price of Rs 6,999.

Moto C Plus

Tons of juice in a compact form

Weight: 162g | Dimensions: 144 x 72.3 x 10mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: MT6737 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 2MP

Good battery life

Handy design

Poor front camera

If you are in the market for a phone with stock Android under Rs 7,000, the Moto C Plus is a good option. It features a 5-inch HD resolution display and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 chipset.

In terms of memory, the Moto C Plus comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, with support for microSD cards up to 32GB. Imaging duties are handled by an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite

Xiaomi's selfie-centric smartphone

Weight: 150g | Dimensions: 153 x 76.2 x 7.6mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: Snapdragon 425 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 3080mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Good display

Good day light camera performance

Grainy low light photos

Underwhelming battery life

Aimed at the selfie-conscious smartphone user, the Redmi Y1 Lite was launched late last year with a 5.5-inch HD display, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset and a 13MP rear camera with Phase Detection Autofocus and a 5MP front camera.

The phone comes with a 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and supports microSD cards up to 256GB. The phone is powered by a 3080mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy On5

Weight: 150g | Dimensions: 153 x 76.2 x 7.6mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: Snapdragon 425 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 3080mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Dedicated SIM slots

Good display

Average performance

No ambient light sensor

The Samsung Galaxy On5 is another option you can consider in the entry-level segment. The phone comes with a 5-inch HD display and a quad-core Exynos 3475 chipset.

In terms of memory, the Galaxy On5 comes with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, with support for microSD cards up to 128GB.

The phone has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, with a 2600mAh battery powering it.