Best phones under Rs 12,000 in India for 2022

India is a price-sensitive market and will always have enough demand for affordable Android phones.

The segment is led by Chinese players like Xiaomi, Realme, Infinix and others. Even brands like Samsung, Motorola, and home-grown brands like Micromax have also started making their presence felt in the budget and entry-level price bracket.

It is expected that the increased consumer preference and shrinking price differences will drive consistent growth in this segment further. This price range has so far gradually inherited features from the mid-range segment, like better cameras, massive batteries, decent displays, and so on.

All the phones listed below are 4G-enabled except the Poco M4 5G, which is the most affordable one on the market currently. However, in case you like to see the list of more 5G phones , we've got a guide for that too.

Combined with affordable 4G internet packs, these phones can offer you great speed so that you could enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions and binge on your favourite movies.

The phones priced below this price range are best suited for light to moderate regular usage as they come with chipsets that aren’t meant for heavy usage. However, you can easily find a phone with significantly huge RAM and a decent display for under Rs. 12,000. Also, these phones offer large storage options, enough to store heavy media.

So, let’s just dive straight into the options.

(Image credit: Future)

Realme C35 Specifications Display: 6.6-inch, FullHD+, LCD Processor: Unisoc T616 RAM: 4/6GB Storage: 64/128GB Rear cameras: 50MP+2MP+0.3MP Front cameras: 8MP Battery: 5000mAh, 18W fast charging OS: Android 11, Realme UI Weight: 189g Thickness: 8.1mm specifications Colour Black Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good main camera + Surprisingly low price + Long-lasting battery Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t feel great in the hand - No ultra-wide camera - Display is a little dim

The Realme C35 offers a balance of good features, great performance and affordable price. Similar to devices priced below Rs 10,000 in India, the smartphone offers a 5,000 mAh battery clubbed with an 18W fast charger. Smartphones within this range are aimed at users who aren't too much into gaming.

Catching up with your friends on social media, making calls and your basic internet browsing are all met with this device. Surprisingly, the Realme C35 also comes with a good primary camera with a 50MP lens. The pictures come out good in well-lit conditions.

(opens in new tab) Check out Realme C35 on Flipkart (opens in new tab) Starts from Rs 11,999

(Image credit: Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy M12 Specifications Display: 6.65-inch HD+ LCD, 90Hz Processor: Exynos 850 RAM: 4/6GB Storage: 64/128GB Rear cameras: 48+5+2+2MP Front cameras: 8MP Battery: 6000mAh, 15W fast charging OS: Android 11, One UI 3.1 Weight: 221g Thickness: 9.7mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 90Hz + Big battery + Decent performan Reasons to avoid - Slow charging - Bloatware and spammy notifications

Here comes an option from Samsung for this price range. The Samsung Galaxy M12 is powered by a 7mm Exynos 850 SoC and offers a decent 90Hz display. The device features a matte finish which adds premium-ness to the phone.

The device also packs in a massive 6,000mAh battery and is paired with 15W fast charging. Further, there is a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 main camera, a 5MP wide-angle lens followed by a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. However, you may not find the camera pretty decent.

On the front, there is a dew-drop notch that houses the selfie camera of 8MP. The phone runs on One UI 3 Core based on Android 11 out of the box.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy M12 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $29.61 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Narzo 50A Specifications Display: 6.52-inch HD+ LCD Processor: MediaTek G85 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Rear cameras: 50+8+2MP Front cameras: 16MP Battery: 6000mAh, 18W fast charge OS: Android 11, Realme UI Weight: 209g Thickness: 9.8mm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Battery life + Good performance Reasons to avoid - Heavy - Slow-charging

Realme Narzo 50A comes as a decent and affordable 4G smartphone. It gets a massive battery capacity, 50MP rear shooter, and 16MP front shooter.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at this price segment. The phone gets a triple rear camera at the back with the primary sensor being a 50MP shooter coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

It gets an HD Plus LCD display, a massive 6,000mAH battery capacity, and an 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C port.

(opens in new tab) Check Realme Narzo 50A on Flipkart (opens in new tab) Starts at Rs 10,999

(Image credit: Poco)

Poco M4 5G Specifications Display: 6.58-inch, Full HD+, 90Hz Processor: Dimensity 700 RAM: 4/6GB Storage: 64/128GB Rear cameras: 50MP+2MP Front cameras: 8MP Battery: 5000mAh, 22.5W charging OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Weight: 200g Thickness: 8.9mm Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 5G support + FHD+ display + Big battery Reasons to avoid - Video recording lacks stabilization of any kind

Poco has launched multiple handsets this year within the M-series. The Poco M4 5G is currently the only 5G-ready smartphone in the country.

It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and sports a 90Hz display. As a budget device, the smartphone can handle day-to-day tasks and will help you to test out 5G services without harming your wallet. As the 5G spectrum auction concluded recently, the smartphone does support many of the common 5G bands in the country.

While the camera performance is also good in good lighting conditions, the smartphone doesn't come with video stabilization of any kind.

The Poco M4 5G also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that can get you through the day without a problem. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

(Image credit: Infinix)

Infinix Note 12 Specifications Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 60Hz Processor: Mediatek Helio G88 RAM: 4/6GB Storage: 64/128GB Rear camera: 50+50+2MP Front camera: 16MP Battery: 5000mAh, 33W OS: XOS 10 based on Android 11 Weight: 184.5g Thickness: 8.03mm Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + AMOLED display + Decent performance + Battery life Reasons to avoid - Software needs polishing

The Infinix Note 12 runs on a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and 4GB RAM on the base variant with 64GB of storage. The RAM can be further expanded by up to 3GB virtually from the settings.

When it comes to the camera, it features a dual 50MP main and wide-angle cameras along with a 2MP depth and AI sensor. For selfies, you get a 16MP camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for an 33W fast charge. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 11 OS, dual-band Wi-Fi, headphone jack, and Type-C port.

(Image credit: Future / Jitendra Soni)

Moto G31 Specifications Display: 6.43-inch, Full HD+, AMOLED, 60Hz Processor: MediaTek G85 SoC RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X Storage: 64GB Rear cameras: 50+8+2MP Front cameras: 13MP Battery: 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging OS: Android 11, My UX 12 Weight: 178.8g Thickness: 8.2mm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good performance + Reliable battery life Reasons to avoid - 60Hz refresh rate - Slow-charging

The Moto G31 is the latest smartphone from Motorola that comes under this price range to offer decent specifications. It includes an FHD Plus AMOLED display, however, you’d only get the 60Hz refresh rate, compared to others in this segment that offers a 90Hz screen.

Under the hood, the phone gets the MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with the MaliG52 MC2 GPU. It gets 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The phone supports memory expansion of up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card slot. It gets a 50MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP sensor for taking macro shots. There is a 13MP front-facing camera housed under a hole-punch cutout. The 5,000mAh battery capacity gets 20W fast-charging support over USB Type-C.

(opens in new tab) Check Moto G31 on Flipkart (opens in new tab) Price (4/64GB): Rs. 12,000* Apply card offers to avail it for below Rs. 12,000*



(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Redmi 10 Prime Specifications Display: 6.5-inch, FullHD+, LCD, 90Hz Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 RAM: 4/6GB Storage: 64/128GB Rear cameras: 50+8+2+2MP Front cameras: 8MP Battery: 6,000mAh, 22.5W fast charging OS: MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 Weight: 192g Thickness: 9.6mm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good performance + Reliable battery life + 90Hz display Reasons to avoid - MIUI is buggy - Slow-charging

The Redmi 10 Prime comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage on the base variant.

Similar to other Redmi Prime models, this smartphone too comes with a 50MP primary camera and the performance is good. At the price point that the device comes, the smartphone is capable of handling most day-to-day tasks.

It comes with a large 6,000 mAh battery pack and can be charged with the 22.5W charger that comes in the box. It also runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Today's best Redmi 10 Prime deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab)and Instagram (opens in new tab)