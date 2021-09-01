Jio's new prepaid plans come with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio is offering a new range of prepaid plans that come bundled with unrestricted access to all content on Disney+ Hotstar, starting from Rs 499.

Jio’s new plans, in addition to offering 1 year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, comes bundled with unlimited voice, data, SMS, Jio Apps and other benefits, a company statement said.

The revision is largely on the back of Disney+ Hotstar revising its plan and offerings in Indian market.

New plans available from today

Jio earlier bundled Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription (access to live sports, Hotstar specials, movies and TV shows and dubbed content in 3 Indian languages) in its plans that started from Rs 401.

The new Jio plans will offer all the old benefits on Disney+ Hotstar plus new library of international content in English language including Disney+ originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime.

(Image credit: Reliance)

The new plans will be available for recharge from today (September 1, 2021.)

All Jio customers on active Disney+ Hotstar plans will continue to enjoy the existing benefits until their current subscription expires.