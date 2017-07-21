JioPhone announced: A quick look at price, features, plans and availability

At the 40th AGM meet of RIL, Mukesh Ambani took the stage to announce the much awaited 4G feature phone from Reliance Jio, touted as JioPhone. As per the reports, the phone will be available for ‘free’, where buyers will have to deposit Rs 1500 which will be refunded to the customers after 3 years.

Along with the JioPhone, the company has also developed a cable that allows users to watch content from JioTV and JioCinema apps directly on big screens. Apart from this feature, the JioPhone comes loaded with all the Jio applications like Jio Music, Jio Cinema, Jio Mags, and more.

JioPhone recharge plans

The JioPhone buyers can recharge with Rs 153 to avail free voice, SMS and unlimited data for a month. There are two more Jio sachet plans at Rs 24 with two day validity, and Rs 54 with seven day validity. JioPhone users can go for Rs 309 plan, which allows them to watch video content from the Jio Apps on a bigger screen.

JioPhone features

Mukesh Ambani said that voice calling will always be free for Jio customers. He also added that Jio services will be integrated with all e-commerce players across the country.

The phone comes with an alpha numeric keypad, 2.4-inch QVGA display, headphone jack, SD card slot, torch light, four way navigation system, FM radio and all the basic feature phone functions. It is expected to feature a digital voice assistant, a panic button and support for 22 Indian languages. However, we’ll have to wait for further details about the phone until it’s physically available.

JioPhone availability

The JioPhone will be out for beta testing from August 15 onwards and pre-booking starts from August 24; while the availability is expected by September 2017.