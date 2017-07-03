Is this the best time to buy these Apple products?

With GST coming into effect officially from the 1st of July, three Apple iPhones have seen significant price reductions. These price-cuts make them even more attractive to the customers, although I personally feel that the discounts are also in anticipation of the iPhone 8 release in just a little over two months from now.

So which are the iPhones that are getting a price cut?

Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

The Apple iPhone 7 was mostly brushed aside with the bigger iPhone 7 Plus taking away all the attention. However, it is still one of the most popular iPhones to have come out of Apple’s sheds. The 32, 128 and 256GB variants of the iPhone 7 can be purchased for Rs 56,200, Rs 65,200, and Rs 74,400. The three storage variants of the iPhone 7 Plus, can be bought now for Rs 67,300, Rs 76,200, and Rs 85,400 respectively. These are significant discounts over the original asking price, and will encourage more customers to pick it up.

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

The 2015 iPhone flagship is available in 32 and 128GB storage variants in the country. Although Apple officially sells the 16GB model as well, most online retailers don’t have it in stock anymore, so we’re not taking this particular variant into account here. The 32GB variant of the iPhone 6s is priced at Rs 46,900, whereas the 128GB variant will set you back by Rs 55,900. The 32GB variant of the iPhone 6s Plus will cost Rs 56,100, while the 128GB model is currently priced at Rs 65,000.

iPhone SE

Apple officially sells the mid-ranged iPhone SE in India with 32, and 128GB of storage. The company has slashed the official pricing down to Rs 26,000 and Rs 35,000 respectively. Online retailers, however, are offering the smartphone with even more discounts. Customers can get the 32GB model of the iPhone SE for as low as Rs 22,799, which is pretty decent. No retailer is currently offering the 128GB model of the iPhone SE, so your only bet is to probably get it directly from Apple. Some retailers are sparingly offering the 16GB model of the iPhone SE starting at Rs 20,700 and higher.