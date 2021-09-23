Is Star Wars: Visions canon? All your questions answered

Your mileage on this may vary, but we were particularly fond of 'The Duel' and 'The Ninth Jedi'.

We liked the former due to its obvious links to Star Wars' original inspiration of Japanese historical movies – plus we liked its neat visual spin on the universe, combining history with the films' iconography.

The animation of 'The Ninth Jedi' dazzled us, coming from director Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex's Kenji Kamiyana. We also like the notion of lightsabers that change in length depending on the user's connection to the Force which comes up in this episode.

What's interesting about this show is how vastly different the styles are between episodes. The tonal shifts are massive, and the genres are switched up frequently as each studio gets to put its mark on the Star Wars universe.

As for our least favorite...apologies to 'The Twins', which is a particularly garish take on Star Wars that didn't entirely land for us. Expect your experience of Visions to be completely different, depending on the type of anime you like.