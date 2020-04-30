iPhone 12 prices just leaked – and it's mostly good news

There’s no shortage of iPhone 12 leaks, and the latest includes key specs and prices for all four of Apple's rumored models. And while price is one aspect of iPhones that we’re not always a fan of, it’s mostly good news here if this leak is right.

That’s because, according to Jon Prosser (an Apple leaker with a good track record), the iPhone 12 Pro price will start at $999 and iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1,099, which are the exact same prices as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

As such we can speculate that prices elsewhere will be the same too, which would mean £1,049 / AU$1,749 for the iPhone 12 Pro and £1,149 / AU$1,899 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple keeping the prices the same is about the best you could hope for – especially considering the improved specs and features, and supposedly bigger screens.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇5.4 iPhone 12 D52GOLED / 5G2 cam$6496.1 iPhone 12 D53GOLED / 5G2 cam $7496.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53POLED / 5G3 cam + LiDAR$9996.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54POLED / 5G3 cam + LiDAR$1,099April 30, 2020

According to this leak (and many others) the iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch OLED display, up from 5.8 inches and 6.5 inches for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max respectively.

Both new phones also apparently come with 5G, along with three rear cameras and a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner – which again is stuff that we’ve heard before.

The reason we say the prices are ‘mostly’ good news is that the standard iPhone 12 looks set to cost more than the iPhone 11. To get the same 6.1-inch screen you’ll apparently be paying $749, which is $50 more than the iPhone 11.

Having said that, Apple is also supposedly introducing a new 5.4-inch model at the bottom of the range, and this will reportedly only cost $649, or $50 less than the iPhone 11. Both of these phones also apparently have an OLED screen, 5G support and two rear cameras.

As ever, we’d take these claims with a pinch of salt, but other than the prices this isn’t the first time we’re hearing any of this, and the price leak come from sources that accurately foresaw the iPhone SE (2020) release date, so they might well be right.