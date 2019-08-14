iPhone 11 line-up may feature 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max - but probably won't be called that

We’re expecting Apple to launch three new iPhone handsets this September, but what they’ll be called remains uncertain. However, a new leak puts forward some possible names, with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max all mentioned.

Those names come from an Excel spreadsheet created by ESR (a case-maker) and obtained by iPhoneSoft. We would however take them with a huge side of salt, as while case-makers sometimes have advance information on handsets, they’re just as often guessing. Plus, iPhone 11 Pro Max seems a rather clunky name.

We have however heard both iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max (but not Pro Max) rumored before, so there could be some truth to this. It’s interesting to note too that if this is accurate then there won’t be an iPhone 11R, rather the standard iPhone 11 will be the most basic new handset.

The Google Pixel 4 is also on the way

Will we get a OnePlus 7T?

The iPhone 11 is unlikely to be a 5G phone

(Image credit: ESR / iPhoneSoft)

As well as the names, this spreadsheet says that the iPhone 11 is 6.1 inches, the iPhone 11 Pro is 5.8 inches, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max is 6.5 inches. That’s the same assortment of sizes as the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max offer.

That’s also in line with most current leaks, with the only significant design change expected to be the shape of the rear camera block.

Again though, we’d take this with a pinch of salt for now. Everything should become clear soon though as Apple is likely to unveil the new iPhone range in mid-September. TechRadar will be reporting live from the event and bringing you all the news and rumors in the meantime, so stay tuned for updates.

Check out the best iPhone apps

Via Tom's Guide