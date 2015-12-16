Reddit's plan to rid the internet of Star Wars: The Force Awakens spoilers

Reddit, the front page of the internet, isn't going to risk becoming the front page for Star Wars: The Force Awakens spoilers. After experimenting with a fairly lenient plan of action on how to handle accounts that enjoy partaking in the posting of spoilers, Reddit has decided to just whip out the ban hammer instead.

The new policy isn't too confusing. If you post spoilers for the new Star Wars film on the Star Wars subreddit, which will debut at a midnight screening tonight in the UK and other, luckier parts of the world, you will be permanently banned, full stop.

It's a rather unprecedented move for an online community to off its members for posting spoilers, but most should know: it's never a good idea to get between Star Wars fans and their films, especially when it's one that is so hotly anticipated and has, somehow, remained shrouded in secrecy.

Credit: r/StarWars

Reddit moderator TheGreatZiegfield and his team of mod are tasked with putting a stop on any and all Star Wars 7 leaks and have banned "dozens of users so far for this." And as a result, he stated that "I think all the mods have had it spoiled for them by now. We'll do our best to make sure you guys don't suffer the same fate."

If you manage to make it to your local theater to check out Star Wars' return to the silver screen unscathed by spoilers, offer up a silent salute for the people who worked hard (and thanklessly, for that matter) to preserve the experience for you.

In the meantime, you should probably install Force Block, the Chrome extension that does its best to hide your eyes from anything Star Wars-related. But, you can keep it locked on techvadar, which we've lovingly retitled our site in celebration of the new film. We promise not to spoil a gosh darn thing.

Via The Next Web

Explore all of our Star Wars Week content. Come over to the Dark Side...