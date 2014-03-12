Rdio cuts ties with The Echo Nest following Spotify buyout

Rdio's breaking out of the circle of trust

Rdio has confirmed that it's set to end its alliance with The Echo Nest, following Spotify's acquisition of the music data platform.

Spotify snapped up The Echo Nest in an effort to boost its music discovery engine. But the move was bad news for Rdio, which doesn't like the idea of sharing its data with rivals.

There's also the risk that Spotify could prevent competitors enjoying full access to The Echo Nest's music brain once their existing contracts are up.

Speaking to CNBC, Rdio CEO Anthony Bay said, "As far as we are concerned, they were a good partner, but we have other good partners and we'll move on."