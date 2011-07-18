Anonymous creates own social network after Google+ snub

Hacking collective Anonymous has decided it has had enough of getting kicked off of various social networks and has created its own online hangout.

Called AnonPlus, the service is a Google+ style social network, but its big USP is that nothing on the site is censored.

The reason for the social network is that members of Anonymous had their profiles blocked from Google+, as well as their Gmail accounts being frozen.

We have arrived

Although there is only a holding page for the site at the moment, it does look like Anonymous is to seriously go ahead with creating a social network where no one will actually know who you are.

"Welcome to AnonPlus. This will be your future. This will be our future. Today, we welcome you to begin anew…to watch this glorious incipience happen – one upon which you will never turn your back on," explains the website's blurb.

"Welcome to the Revolution – a new social network where there is no fear…of censorship…of blackout…nor of holding back.

"Life is what you make of it – and we are making it. As you step through into the coming weeks, months, and years with us…they will know that we've arrived.

"There will be no more oppression. There will be no more tyranny. We are the people and we are Anonymous. We have arrived."

Anonymous had said last week that its biggest release of hacked information was incoming but so far there has been nothing from the collective. Maybe we will all have to join AnonPlus to see just what it is they have up their hacking sleeves.