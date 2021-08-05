Indian Women's Hockey Bronze medal match: How to watch India vs Great Britain Tokyo Olympics 2020 live

Indian Women’s Hockey team will play their last match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to win the Bronze medal against Great Britain. India vs Great Britain match will be live-streamed on TV as well as mobile apps. Here is how and when you can catch the live action from Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India’s best Olympics before entering the semi-finals was from 1980 where the team finished fourth and most recently the Women’s Hockey team secured 12th position in the 2016 Rio Olympics game. By entering the semi-finals at Olympics 2020, team India has created history and this is also the last chance to win the medal.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women's Bronze Match and Finals: timings and opponent

India vs Great Britain- Aug 6, 2021, Friday at 7 am IST

Netherlands vs Argentina, Aug 6, 2021, Friday at 3:30 am IST

India will take on Great Britain in the Bronze medal match at Oi Hockey Stadium, Japan. India lost to Argentina 1-2 while Great Britain lost to Netherlands 1-5. The winning team in this encounter will get Bronze while the losing team will finish fourth. India vs Great Britain Bronze medal match will start at 7 am IST on August 6, Friday and at 3:30 pm IST Netherlands vs Argentina finals will be played at the same venue.

(Image credit: Hockey India)

How to watch India vs Great Britain Tokyo Olympics 2020 live

The Women's field hockey Bronze Medal match 一 India vs Great Britain will be live-streamed on the Sony Sports network in India. You can watch India vs Great Britain Hockey Bronze Medal match on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi. Other Olympics games will be streamed on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, and Sony Ten 4 channels. Sony Six will be broadcasting India vs England test match series.

The official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India is Sony Sports Network and the coverage will be live on five network channels and 4 languages. Sony Liv will be streaming the match live for those who prefer to watch the match live on mobile, laptop, or desktop. You will need a premium subscription to watch the match live which will cost Rs 999/year.

If you are a Jio user, you can enjoy free Olympics live streaming on the JioTV application and opt for the relevant Sony channel.

If India wins the match against Great Britain, the count will be assured to get its sixth medal. Mirabai Chanu has won Silver in Weightlifting, PV Sindhu won Bronze, and Lovlina Borgohain won Bronze in Boxing, the Men’s Hockey team won Bronze, and Ravi Kumar Dahiya is confirmed to win either Gold or Silver later today.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates