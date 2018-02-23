Idea offers Rs 2,000 cash back on purchase of new 4G phone

Idea Cellular on Thursday rolled out cash back plans worth Rs 2,000 for its customers on purchase of a new 4G phone. The offer will be applicable for both prepaid and postpaid customers. The offer starts from 23 February and is available till 30 April.

This move is aimed to garner more subscribers by partnering with handset makers. It is not the first time when a telco is partnering with a phone manufacturer to launch such plan, we have seen several telcos doing the same to boost network adoption after Jio’s arrival.

Idea’s cash back offer competes directly with Jio’s latest offer where the operator is giving cash back worth Rs 2,200 on purchase of smartphone from 22 companies.

What’s the offer?

Idea customers need to recharge their phones with Rs 199 or above, every month, to avail the cash back. The recharge brings unlimited calls across all networks, 1.4GB data everyday, 100 SMS per day and free roaming for 28 days.

Prepaid customers recharging with longer validity plans like Rs 398, Rs 449, Rs 459 and 509 need not to recharge every month.

It is mandatory for customers to do a cumulative recharge of Rs 3,000 in the first 18 months to avail a cash back of Rs 750. The remaining cash back of Rs 1,250 will be credited at the end of 18 months.

Postpaid customers can opt for Nirvana voice combo plans starting Rs 389 for the entire duration of 36 months.