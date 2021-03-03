How to watch The Flash online: stream season 7, episode 1 from anywhere now

It's not often that we're left waiting for The Flash, but after months of delays caused by Covid-19, the seventh season of the Arrowverse superhero series has finally arrived - and not a moment too soon, with Barry in desperate need of a hero of his own. Read for how to watch The Flash season 7 online and stream every new episode of the show - episode 1 is now available free in the US on the The CW website.

*Warning: spoilers for The Flash seasons 1-6 may exist below*

Season 7 kicks off with the planned finale for season 6, which had to wrap up early because of you-know-what. It sees The Flash facing his biggest crisis yet, stripped of his super-human speed and relying on a dangerous plan concocted by Nash Wells to stop all-powerful villain Eva McCulloch, aka Mirror Master.

But with Central City in chaos and his wife Iris trapped in the mirror dimension, Barry's willing to try anything and certainly isn't going down without a fight. Can he find a way to open a portal into the Mirrorverse? And if so, can he break through to it without his speed?

We're about to find out. Follow our guide below for how to watch The Flash online and stream every new season 7 episode as soon as it's released, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch The Flash online from outside your country

For those abroad when The Flash season 7 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Flash season 7 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch The Flash season 7 FREE online in the US

Those of you with a cable subscription can watch the The Flash season 7 live on The CW at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) every Tuesday, from March 2. However, it will only air on linear TV at that time, becoming available for streaming a few hours later on Wednesdays. When it does, the good news is it's 100% FREE to watch The Flash season 7 online via The CW website - you don't even need to register, just press play! If you really can't wait and need to get CW programming live, the way you would with cable, then you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that offers the channel. Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for those wanting to watch The Flash season 7, as in addition to offering The CW as part of its core package of more than 100 channels, it also gives you a 1-week free trial - so you can still watch The Flash season 7 free online. Should you like what you see and decide to keep it, the cable replacement service costs $64.99 a month thereafter.

Is The Flash on Netflix? How to watch The Flash season 7 online in Canada

Canadians have it good when it comes to streaming The Flash online, as all seven seasons are available on the country's version of Netflix, which is priced at just CA$9.99 per month. The first episode of The Flash season 7 hits Netflix Canada on Thursday, March 5, with a new episode landing each week thereafter.

How to watch The Flash online in the UK

Sky has the rights to The Flash and other Arrowverse shows like Arrow and Supergirl in the UK, but there's no word yet on The Flash season 7's UK release, beyond 'Spring 2021'. When it arrives, it will air on Sky One, which was its home for the previous seasons. Getting a Sky subscription might not be as expensive as you think, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now TV is your best bet for watching The Flash on the cheap and without a contract, with a Now TV Entertainment Pass the one you want. The Flash seasons 1-5 are available to watch on-demand via Sky, but you'll have to purchase The Flash season 6 for £19.99 from the Sky Store or Amazon.

How to watch The Flash season 7 online in Australia

It's better news for comic book action fans Down Under. The Flash season 7 is being shown on Fox 8 on Thursday nights at 9.30pm AEDT from March 4. So that means it's pretty straightforward for Foxtel subscribers or Foxtel Now customers to watch the show - and also means it'll likely pop up on streaming-only service Binge sooner rather than later. Those after the first six seasons of The Flash need look no further than Stan, the VoD service that features a whole host of top programming - and a FREE 30-day trial to boot.