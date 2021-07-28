How to watch Golf at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

The Olympics Games really gives golf fans the chance to cheer for their country, instead of an individual. And golf lovers have certainly had plenty of action to soak up in the past few editions. To make sure you don't miss a putt, we'll explain how to watch golf at Olympics 2020 - including the ways to see it for free!

Golf returned to the Olympics in 2016 after a 112-year break, and this year will mark the fourth appearance of golf in the Olympics.

South Korea has produced many brilliant female golfers - eight out of the top twenty in the women’s world rankings are Korean - and the defending champion, Inbee Park, will be a force to be reckoned with again at the Tokyo Olympics.

On the men’s side, Team GB's defending champ Justin Rose has failed to qualify this time around. That leaves things up to Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood to fly the Union Flag this time around. The US contingent is looking strong, with the awesome Bryson DeChambeau and recent Open winner Collin Morikawa among their four. The hosts are represented by Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. And Ireland will fancy their chance, too, represented by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

But if you were hoping to see Tiger Woods competing for gold at the tournament, we're afraid to say he isn’t participating. A devastating car crash earlier this year left him with fractures in both legs, and it’s going to be some time before he returns to competitive golf.

Our guide below explains all the places you can get an Olympic golf live stream. Or, if you want the lowdown on highlights from other sports, find out about the other sporting events in our detailed full guide on the Olympics live stream .

With the action kicking off in Japan from the early morning, the starting days in the US and UK are the day before what's listed below (i.e. Wednesday for the men's, Tuesday for the women's).

- Men's Individual Stroke Play: Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, August 1 from 7.30am JST / 11.30pm BST / 6.30pm ET

- Women's Individual Stroke Play: Wednesday, August 4 to Saturday, August 7 from 7.30am JST / 11.30pm BST / 6.30pm ET

Free Olympics golf live stream

Broadcasters worldwide are covering the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so there will be free streaming options all over the globe. Channel 7 in Australia and its fantastic 7plus online app have tons of coverage, while state broadcasters like TVNZ in New Zealand and the BBC and its iPlayer service are other examples of broadcasters telecasting the events for free.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

You should be able to find an Olympic Games stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK for example, just head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch Olympics golf in the US with and without cable

Team USA have gone to Tokyo with a strong team and will be seeking medal action. NBC has the broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics in the US, so residents with NBC's Golf Channel in their cable can will have their Olympic viewing needs covered. NBC cable users can also stream the games online through NBC’s streaming service and you can see the dedicated NBC schedule on its dedicated calendar of events. Live stream Olympics golf without cable If you’re amongst the cord-cutters, you’ll have to subscribe to other streaming services that offer the NBC channels. Probably the best value right now is streaming service Sling TV. The Golf Channel comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package + when you add Sports Extra for $11. But that Sling Blue plan usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you could look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier starting at $64.99. These streaming services are available on Android TV, Fire TV, Google Chrome Browser, gaming consoles like PS4 and Xbox, Chromecast, and more.

FREE Olympics golf live stream in the UK

The BBC is showing a solid lump of 2020 Tokyo Olympics for free, so UK residents with a TV licence don’t have to worry about missing big moments from the games. BBC One and Two and the BBC iPlayer service online are airing over 350 hours of live footage from the games. For Tokyo, however, the BBC's coverage has been rather pared back and iPlayer will only showing two events at a time. So we suspect that it won't show every minute of every round of the golf (but check there first, of course). Eurosport and Discovery+ are covering the Olympics in a more extensive way. They cost £6.99 a month or £29.99 for an annual plan. Both the services are available on Fire TV, Samsung TV, Android, iOS, and more devices and have a free 3-day trial in place. If you’re not in the UK during the Tokyo Olympics you can download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as explained above.

How to live stream golf at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Australia’s Channel 7 has exclusive broadcasting rights Down Under for the 2020 Olympics, and it’s showing the games for free. On TV, events are on 7Two and 7Mate, while those wanting to watch online can use Channel 7’s streaming service - 7plus - which works on Android, iOS, web browsers, Sony TV and other devices, and is showing pretty much every sport going at the 2020 Olympics as they happen. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympics golf in Canada

Four different broadcasters are covering the Tokyo Olympics for Canada - Sportsnet, TSN, CBC, and TLN. If you use cable, you’ll find the events on any of these networks. If you don’t have cable access, you can try the OTT offerings from these broadcasters. CBC’s OTT offering is free, but Sportsnet and TSN will set you back CAD 19.99/month. TLN doesn’t have a streaming service currently. The fantastic news for those north of the border is that broadcaster CBC has a whole host of live action absolutely free to watch on its website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

It won't come as a surprise that the Olympics is being shown in most corners of the globe - although with varying levels of coverage and without free broadcasters in some countries.

If you're not in any of the countries mentioned above, then we'd suggest taking a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.