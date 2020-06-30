Here’s what the OnePlus Buds might look like in black

OnePlus’s entry into the true wireless earbuds segmented is a much-awaited one. With the launch expected in a few weeks, we might finally have a clear look at what the ‘OnePlus Buds’ could look like.

Max J., a notable OnePlus leakster shared sketches of what seems like the OnePlus Buds in a black colourway, giving us an idea about what design and features to expect. They are expected to be unveiled in July, presumably alongside the OnePlus Nord .

As you can see from the image, the black variant of the OnePlus Pods has been shared by the tipster. White is expected to be the other colour option. The earbuds have an iconic metallic finish at the rear with red colour accent, as seen on other audio products from OnePlus.

The design is very similar to other TWS such as the Apple AirPods with an in-ear bud followed by a stem. The stem is likely to be capacitive for touch controls and gestures. Oppo and Vivo, companies that OnePlus has close ties with, also have wireless earphones in the market with similar functionality. The lack of any visible buttons on the buds corroborates that.

The buds seem to follow a premium design, and will reside in a circular charging case with an LED light that will act as the status indicator. They might bring some sort of noise cancellation too.

The official name of OnePlus’s first TWS is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to either be ‘Buds’ or ‘Pods’ The Android 11 beta for the OnePlus 8 series mention the latter while the source mentions the former WIth the launch expected in July, we should hear more about them very soon.

OnePlus will be launching new smart TVs in India on July 2. The company is expected to launch three smart TVs: 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch.