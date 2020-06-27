OnePlus confirms three variants of the upcoming TVs; hints at prices too

OnePlus is about to enter the affordable smart TV segment of India next week. While the names are yet to be disclosed, it did confirm that the new series will include three models and even dropped hints about the expected price.

Recently, OnePlus shared its intentions of making its smart TVs more accessible by bringing new models at various price points. The Q1 series that launched last year started at Rs 69,900, which is on the higher side. To cater to the rest of the Indian market, it will announce a new series of TVs on July 2 which will start at a significantly lower price.

It's all that you need at a price that you want. Can you guess the price of the upcoming OnePlus TV Series? #SmarterTV #OnePlusTVJune 27, 2020

A new teaser posted on Twitter confirms that three models of the OnePlus TV will be unveiled next week. Moreover, the prices of the three models were also tipped, with the top variant priced at Rs 4x,999, followed by Rs 2x,999 and the cheapest variant at Rs 1x,999. Of course, that’s a pretty wide range of almost Rs 10K, but could be a hint at how optimistic OnePlus is with the prices of these.

Speculations suggest that these will have varying display sizes, starting at 32-inch, 43-inch and going up to 55-inch, with the respective resolutions being HD, Full HD and 4K. It remains to be seen what features will not make the cut on the new models.

As always, some of the specifications and features of the TV have also been shared to keep the hype up. We’re looking at an almost bezel-less display (at least on three sides), which is a rarity in this segment. At its thinnest point, the TV will be just 6.9mm thick, which is a trait historically reserved only for premium TVs. Thankfully, the premium features and the operating system will be available even on the affordable ones.

Picture quality is also going to be one of the focus areas for the new OnePlus TVs. They are confirmed to sport support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos audio and a93% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space.