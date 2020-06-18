CEO shares more details about the upcoming budget OnePlus TVs

The next OnePlus TV series is still a few weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped the company from sharing details about its upcoming budget offerings to keep the hype up.

OnePlus entered the smart TV market last year with the Q1 series, which was a high-end product that started at Rs 69,900. In a surprise announcement, it confirmed that it will launch two affordable variants of its TV in India in July. It expects to “raise the standards” of the segment on July 2.

I think you all know how much we put into our display technology. So when we decided to make our newest TVs, the approach was clear: we don’t lower our own standards, we raise them for the industry. Here's how: https://t.co/Z9cExxWwdw #SmarterTVJune 18, 2020

The company’s CEO shared a few details about these TVs on the forums. Picture quality and a powerful operating system will be at the heart of the new OnePlus TVs. Both the models will be capable of displaying a wide gamut for richer colours. Both the models will be able to achieve a 93% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, which is on the higher side. DCI-P3’s colour range is 26% larger than that of Rec. 709. This also confirms that the TVs will be HDR-capable.

The mid-range model will also be equipped with the proprietary Gamma Engine which enhances picture quality. Potential improvements include super-resolution, dynamic contrast, MEMC to upscale video frame rate, colour space mapping, anti-aliasing to reduce distortion, and noise reduction. This basically means that standard, low-res content can be transformed into something that is sharper, cleaner, and more fluid.

To further upgrade the picture quality, OnePlus worked with Dolby Labs to bring Dolby Vision certification to its new TVs, a rare rather specification for this price segment.

The new, affordable OnePlus TVs will be unveiled in India on July 2. The entry-level variant will sport a 32-inch HD panel, and will be priced under Rs 20,000. The mid-segment variant will ship with a 43-inch Full HD panel. Around the same time, the affordable OnePlus Z/Nord smartphone and a pair of premium TWS earphones will also be announced.