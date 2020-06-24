Upcoming OnePlus TVs can now be pre-booked in India

OnePlus will be announcing a new range of affordable smart TVs for India next month. For those who are already sold on the promise, the pre-booking for the TVs is now open.

The 2020 OnePlus TVs will make their global debut on July 2 in India. They will be significantly more affordable than the Q1 series from last year. As always, the company has started hyping up the launch in the days preceding the launch. Convinced patrons can now pre-book the OnePlus TVs on Amazon India.

Pre-book the OnePlus TVs (2020) on Amazon.in

(Image credit: Amazon)

The offer can currently be purchased for Rs 1,000, and will give consumers an additional 2 years of warranty after the manufacturer warranty is over. This is applicable only to purchases done before August 5. Moreover, pre-bookings done before July 2 (the launch date) will get Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback, making the offer practically free. Post the official launch, the price of the extended warranty will go up to Rs 3,000.

The warranty will be fulfilled by Acko, and will cover electrical and mechanical failures that are covered under the original manufacturer’s warranty. Cashless repairs can be scheduled from Acko’s website, and will not require any activation, paperwork or calls to be made.

The new series of TVs by OnePlus will include two models. The entry-level variant will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India, and is said to sport a 32-inch HD panel, while the mid-range model is likely to opt for a 43-inch Full HD panel.

Pete Lau, the CEO, shared some more details about the upcoming TVs. Picture quality and a powerful operating system will be given the highest priority. Both models will be HDR-capable with a DCI-P3 coverage of 93%. Dolby Vision certification will make the cut too.

A Gamma Engine will help in enhancing the picture quality, resolution, dynamic contrast, anti-aliasing to reduce distortion, noise reduction and MEMC.

In July, OnePlus will also unveil its new series of affordable smartphones as well as its first pair of TWS.