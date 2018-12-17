Google's latest AI experiment lets you conduct an orchestra in your browser

If you're the kind of person who can't resist a spot of air-conducting whenever you hear a piece of classical music (and there's nobody there to judge you), Google's latest AI experiment is made for you. Semi-Conductor is an AI that tracks your movements as if you were waving your hands in front of a live orchestra, creating a piece of music in real time.

To give it a try, launch Semi-Conductor in Google Chrome, give it permission to access your webcam, and step back until your outstretched arms fit inside the frame, then start conducting. You don't necessarily have to use conventional gestures, but the experiment gives you suggestions to help you along the way.

No baton needed

Semi-Conductor is the latest in a long line of machine learning experiments. Past examples have included AI Duet (which invites you to play a virtual piano in your web browser and provides a virtual accompaniment), and AutoDraw (which interprets your rough doodles and turns them into neat clipart).

It works using PoseNet – a machine-learning model that allows for estimation of human poses within your browser. PoseNet detects human figures in images and videos without any specialized hardware or software.

Best of all, because all the processing happens within your browser, no data is sent to Google or anyone else, so there'll be no evidence of your embarrassing flailing.

Via Android Police