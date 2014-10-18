Project Cars delayed, hope for Pokémon Snap 2, and the bread simulator you never knew you wanted

Your eyes do not deceive you. That is a slice of bread riding a skateboard

Another week, another delay. The latest casualty is Project Cars, which has been moved from its late November release date to March 2015 to avoid competition and undergo a few more tweaks.

A statement from Slightly Mad Studios head Ian Bell explained that the team wanted the opportunity "to polish the game even further to the high standards that both ourselves and our community demand and expect."

Meanwhile, on the game's forum, project director Andy Garton wrote: "This delay has come about because a couple of other big games have announced they are shipping around the same time as our planned first date. We know it might be a little hard to believe but this would have had a very significant impact on our initial sales."

We can see the problem: Driveclub, Forza Horizon 2 have only just launched, and Ubisoft's The Crew will arrive on December 2 (speaking of which, this week Ubisoft told TechRadar that the game will run 60fps on PC), all making for a very crowded end to the year.

But Project Cars was first supposed to launch in 2013 for Xbox 360 and PS3, before getting binned in favour of next-gen, so we've been waiting quite a while as it is.

However we can think of one other small silver lining on this cloud. It's been announced that Project Cars will support Project Morpheus, Sony's answer to the Oculus Rift, and while we don't have a confirmed release date as of yet March 2015 would obviously nudge Cars and Morpheus closer together.

Still, another one for the pile. Little ironic that Cars is being pushed into what is quickly becoming the most crowded year ever for gaming.

Crust has risen

Hey, what do you get when you cross Octodad with bread? This:

Erm, yeah. Surgeon Simulator maker Bossa Studio has a new game, I am Bread, and it's essentially a bread simulator. That is, if bread could skateboard and thrust vigorously.

The goal is to increase your deliciousness in time for breakfast without ending up in the toilet or on the ceiling fan. We expect that's easier said than done.

We're not calling this idea half-baked - it could be worth your dough - but we're going to wheat a bit longer before we let excitement levels rise. Bossa's not confirmed a release date yet, let alone which platforms it'll be on.

Snap happy

Show us a person who doesn't want a new Pokemon Snap and we'll show you a liar; gamers have been crying out for a sequel to the compact N64 title for well over a decade. But this week, a very tiny morsel of hope was thrown our way.

Speaking in an interview with CVG, Pokemon game director Junichi Masuda revealed that, like most of us, he'd like to see a new Pokemon Snap game, though the biggest problem could actually be a licensing one.

"For Pokemon Snap specifically, that wasn't originally developed by Game Freak," he said. "As a player I definitely want to play a cool new version of Pokemon Snap but at the same time I also think if it was just a remake with better graphics I don't think it would be as interesting as a lot of people are imagining.

He added: "If someone was to end up developing it they'd have to come up with some cool ideas to really make it a good game for the current generation."

Masuda gave a similar response in a Q&A with Kotaku, concluding: "Pokemon Snap was developed by HAL, originally, which is now part of Nintendo. I'm the director at the Pokémon Company, and we're certainly not stopping it from coming out!"

So there you go, there's hope for Snap 2 yet, albeit a very, very small glimmer. But if that doesn't brighten up your weekend, we don't know what will.