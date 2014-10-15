Ubisoft says The Crew is definitely en route to hit 60 fps on PC

The Crew has been delayed again, with Ubisoft pushing the open-world racer back to December 2, but the good news for PC players is that they should be able to get a full 60fps out of the game come launch.

In closed beta the game has had an artificial 30fps lock, but speaking to TechRadar, the Crew's lead designer Serkan Hassan confirmed that Ubisoft is following through on an earlier (albeit slightly uncertain) promise that it was working to deliver 60fps on PC for the finished game.

"Ultimately the performance and the frame rate will be down to the players hardware," he said. "A few people in the closed beta found ways of unlocking the frame rate. My understanding at this moment is that we'll be allowing players to do that come the full version as well, unless some other issue comes to light which would block that in any way."

By digging into the game's files, users were able to push up the frame rate on the closed beta. The game is also set to support up to 5760*1080p on PC for triple screen set-ups. As for Xbox One and PS4, it'll be sticking to 30fps.