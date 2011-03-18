3DS could be good for kids' eyesight

The Nintendo 3DS console might be good for the eyesight of young children, despite Ninty warning that it shouldn't be used by kids under six.

The news, which will come as a massive boost to five year-old hardcore gamers, comes from a leading optometrics group, which says it could help reveal problems that have to be caught early to be fixed.

If youngsters are unable to see the glasses-less 3D effect served up by the console, then they might have amblyopia (lazy eye) which can be treated more easily while the vision is still developing.

"The 3DS could be a godsend for identifying kids under six who need vision therapy," said Michael Duenas of the American Optometric Association.

Like an eye exam

Duenas says that only 15 per cent of kids under 6 get a comprehensive eye exam that would pick up problems. He says kids who gets headaches or feels dizzy using the 3DS should also get checked-out.

Back in December Nintendo issued a warning saying that "there is a possibility that 3D images which send different images to the left and right eye could affect the development of vision in small children."

We'd imagine that if kids claim they can't see the 3D-effect, parents will just end up taking the console back to the store claiming it's broken, rather than take their young-ones to an eye exam.